RHPK Round 4 2017

The Rye House Pro Kart (RHPK) Championship announced that it would be serialised this year with three rounds being filmed for Motorsport TV. The fourth round, which took place in June, was the second televised event of the season which included a one lap shootout qualifying system.

The championship features our very own Karting magazine Team and has seen all rounds sold out this season. Round six (August) sold out all 36 spaces in just 15 minutes with the demand reaching an all time high.

It’s the championships competitive racing, friendly atmosphere and added extra’s which has attracted teams from all around Europe with the championship organising a BBQ at each round, Demo from different cars which in the programme featured the Burton Power drift car. It of course also features the Karting magazine grid walk before each race.

Get a taste of the flavour on #kartingmag here as seen on Motorsport TV

