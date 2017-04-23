Ride onboard with Kai Askey at Castelletto

Here we have a few onboard laps with Fusion Motorsport driver Kai Askey testing in Junior X30 at the Castelletto circuit in Italy ahead of the IAME International Open. The event that took place earlier this month.

Despite this being Kai’s first race in the class and first race he abroad he finished an impressive 3rd place after hard fought battles with drivers including Harry Thompson.

For 11 years of age he certainly did himself very proud!

Enjoy…

Like this video? Then check these out:

IAME International Open 2017 Videos

X30 Euro Series 2017 Round 1 Videos