Rotax Winter Cup 2016 Videos

With the 2017 Rotax Winter Cup fast approaching we look back at what happened in 2016. The event was held in Valencia and will be held at the same circuit this year!

Junior Max

Senior Max

DD2

Keep updated with the 2017 Rotax Winter cup on #kartingmag all week!

Videos courtesy of Telemundi Media

Like this video? Then check these out:

WSK Champions Cup 2017 Videos

IAME KZ Onboard – Adria