Superkarts at Spa!

Superkart drivers from Britain and Europe sampled the great circuit of Spa this past Monday. Organised by Eric Severe of Mediasuperkart, the drivers ventured out in cold, wind and rain. Track temperature was 8 degrees Celsius and air temperature was 10 degrees Celsius. As well as providing the drivers with a memorable experience, Severe wanted to show that superkart drivers could lap the circuit safely.

With former British Superkart Association Rob Willshire among the spectators, the fastest drivers in the Division 1 karts lapped in 2 mins 26 seconds while the 250 singles accomplished 2 mins 45 seconds, that’s only a few seconds of a GT3 Car!

Now for your viewing pleasure,