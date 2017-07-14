Tuto Super One Series 2017 Round 7 Videos Posted by: admin 14th July 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Glan-Y-Gors IAME Cadet Minimax Junior TKM Junior Max Junior X30 TKM Extreme Senior X30 All videos courtesy of TDi Media Commentators: Alan Taddei & Jake Sanson Image courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix Like this video? Then check these out: Tuto Super One Series 2017 Round 6 Videos, Part 2 Tuto Super One Series 2017 Round 6 Videos, Part 1 Tuto Super One Series 2017 Round 5 Videos Tuto Super One Series 2017 Round 4 Videos Tuto Super One Series 2017 Round 2 Videos Tuto Super One Series 2017 Round 1 Videos 2017-07-14 admin