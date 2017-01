Above is the OK Junior Final which was of course won by British driver Kiern Jewiss with Fin Kenneally in 3rd.

The race starts six minutes in with the last lap decider starting at 22:30

OK Final

Race starts at 10:08

KZ2 Final

Race starts at 4:30

Last lap decider – 24:45

